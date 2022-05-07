Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,054 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.68% of Public Storage worth $443,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock traded down $12.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.88. 1,153,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a one year low of $269.55 and a one year high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.15.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

