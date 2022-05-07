Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PBYI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 444,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

