QUAI DAO Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $378,184.86 and approximately $59,674.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00272409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00203821 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.00481102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00039346 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,507.81 or 1.99087536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

