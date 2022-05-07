Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.09. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $149.85 and a fifty-two week high of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 11.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Quaker Chemical (Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.