QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $193.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.77.
QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of QCOM traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $140.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,077,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,678,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.26. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.