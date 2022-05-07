QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $193.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.77.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $140.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,077,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,678,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.26. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

