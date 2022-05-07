Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 823.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,145 shares during the period. Qualys comprises approximately 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $11.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.32. The company had a trading volume of 634,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,956. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average is $131.55. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

