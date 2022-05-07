Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Shares of QNRX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.79. 593,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $35.52.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. It offers QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome; QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.
