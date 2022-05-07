Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Releases Earnings Results

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of RDUS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Radius Health by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 6,788.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 928,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Radius Health by 815.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 191,321 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radius Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

