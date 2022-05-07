Rainwater Charitable Foundation Sells 60,499 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rainwater Charitable Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 92.2% of Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $144,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,192,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,454. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $203.11 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

