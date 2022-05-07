Raise Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $491.00 (RAISE)

Raise (RAISE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Raise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Raise has traded flat against the US dollar. Raise has a total market capitalization of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,828.55 or 0.99999177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00029716 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.