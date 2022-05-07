Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RMBS. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,876 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Rambus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.