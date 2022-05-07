Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.26

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 28245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on RANJY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($67.37) to €69.00 ($72.63) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Randstad from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Randstad presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.9849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Randstad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

