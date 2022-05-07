Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $99.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.20 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $101.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $400.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.13 million to $410.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $409.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.04 million to $425.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million.

Several research firms have commented on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 169,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,666. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 3.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

