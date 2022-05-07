Raymond James Analysts Give Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) a $10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAND. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

