Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 193,625 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 738.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,625 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Switch worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWCH opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWCH. TheStreet cut Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

