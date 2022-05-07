Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLW. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $13.71 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

