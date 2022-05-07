Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 183.01%.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.