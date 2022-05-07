Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,069 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $280.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $275.93 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.54.

