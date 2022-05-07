Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 25,536 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of United States Steel worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

X opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.10. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.16%.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.