Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given New GBX 8,000 Price Target at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.19) to GBX 8,000 ($99.94) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 88 ($1.10) to GBX 91 ($1.14) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6,364.00.

RBGLY opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $19.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

