Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.88. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 725 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.88, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75.

Get Redline Communications Group alerts:

Redline Communications Group Company Profile (TSE:RDL)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.