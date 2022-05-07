Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.88. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 725 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$15.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.88, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75.
Redline Communications Group Company Profile (TSE:RDL)
