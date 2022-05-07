REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. The company has a market cap of $955.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.12.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,884,000 after purchasing an additional 209,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,656,000 after purchasing an additional 864,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,431,000 after purchasing an additional 62,815 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 690.1% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 880,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

