Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.10.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA opened at $118.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.10. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $110.25.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.