Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.57.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $398,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $320,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,177.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,585. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

