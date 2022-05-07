ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will announce $3.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.00 million. ReneSola posted sales of $22.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $111.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $115.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $135.52 million, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $143.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of ReneSola stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. 688,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,432. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $315.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. State Street Corp raised its position in ReneSola by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,644 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 434.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,065 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 101.7% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 334,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ReneSola by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

