Rentberry Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (BERRY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Rentberry has a market cap of $150,687.69 and $7.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 35.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,400.33 or 0.99991480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00098847 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

