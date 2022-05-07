Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,626 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.52% of Republic Services worth $232,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $4.86 on Friday, hitting $135.19. 2,450,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,843. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average is $131.20. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

