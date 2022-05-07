Retirement Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,400 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 172,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 272,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 82,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.45. 315,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,949. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.39 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68.

