Retirement Group LLC Buys 702 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. 8,196,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,564,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

