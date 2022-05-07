Retirement Group LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,963,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,103,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.63. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

