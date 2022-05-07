Retirement Group LLC Makes New Investment in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.54). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

