Retirement Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,094. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.71.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

