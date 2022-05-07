Retirement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 695 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,174 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

