Reviewing Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) & Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Allakos and Liminal BioSciences are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Allakos has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liminal BioSciences has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allakos and Liminal BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos N/A N/A -$269.86 million ($5.00) -0.68 Liminal BioSciences $510,000.00 43.23 $10.28 million $0.53 1.34

Liminal BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Allakos. Allakos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liminal BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allakos and Liminal BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos N/A -50.04% -43.27% Liminal BioSciences 3,107.45% -514.74% -45.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allakos and Liminal BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos 1 7 2 0 2.10 Liminal BioSciences 0 2 0 0 2.00

Allakos presently has a consensus price target of $68.42, suggesting a potential upside of 1,912.40%. Liminal BioSciences has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 991.09%. Given Allakos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allakos is more favorable than Liminal BioSciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Allakos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Liminal BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of Allakos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allakos beats Liminal BioSciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria. It is also developing lirentelimab (AK002) for the treatment of mast cell gastrointestinal disease, chronic urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis; and AK006 to treat allergic and inflammatory diseases. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases. It is also developing antagonist candidate programs, including G-protein coupled receptor 84 and Oxo-eicosanoid receptor 1, which are in preclinical stage. The company was formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc. and changed its name to Liminal BioSciences Inc. in October 2019. Liminal BioSciences Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

