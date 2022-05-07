Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will announce $856.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $844.90 million to $867.10 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $757.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. 381,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

