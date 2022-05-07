RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,292.00

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,292 ($28.63) and last traded at GBX 2,292 ($28.63), with a volume of 23609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,350 ($29.36).

Several research firms recently commented on RHIM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,840 ($47.97) to GBX 3,100 ($38.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.22) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,183.33 ($52.26).

The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,487.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,007.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €1.00 ($1.05) per share. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

