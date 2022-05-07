Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,800 ($59.96) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($81.20) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,410 ($80.07) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($76.20) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($64.96) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($72.20) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,937.69 ($74.17).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,440 ($67.96) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($54.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($85.90). The stock has a market cap of £67.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,832.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,297.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 55.18%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($68.63), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($719,607.62).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

