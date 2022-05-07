RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Shares Down 7.9%

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDUGet Rating) were down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 375,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 670,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.