RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating) were down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 375,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 670,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

