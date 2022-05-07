Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 30.09 and last traded at 30.28. 179,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,977,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at 33.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 83.06.

The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 41.06.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

