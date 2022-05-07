RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RLJ. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.76.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

