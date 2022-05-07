RMPL (RMPL) Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges

RMPL (RMPL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $275,130.37 and approximately $165.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001301 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,913.54 or 0.99981538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00029716 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL (RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 706,101 coins and its circulating supply is 588,943 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi . The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.