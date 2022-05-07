Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RHI. CL King boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.67.

NYSE RHI opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.06.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 695,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,441,000 after buying an additional 124,897 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

