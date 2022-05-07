Robust Token One Day Volume Reaches $1,876.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $250,887.48 and $1,876.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for $10.50 or 0.00030518 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00190246 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.46 or 0.00504375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038974 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,747.47 or 1.99900668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

