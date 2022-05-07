Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

RCKT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 664,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.69 and a quick ratio of 17.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,539,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,902,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

