Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RYCEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.56) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.51) to GBX 97 ($1.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 5,185,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750,350. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

