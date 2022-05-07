Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $33.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FLS. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.44.

NYSE FLS opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 9.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 96,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 21.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 957,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 170,315 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 15.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 193,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

