Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($48.09) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.22) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($25.61) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($35.60) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($36.23) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,486.79 ($43.56).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 1,353 ($16.90) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 1,205 ($15.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,326 ($66.53). The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,582.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,064.13.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

