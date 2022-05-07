Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.12) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BP from GBX 455 ($5.68) to GBX 450 ($5.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 480 ($6.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.68) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 509.38 ($6.36).

BP stock opened at GBX 426.65 ($5.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The stock has a market cap of £83.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 381.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 368.01. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 430.75 ($5.38).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 95 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($464.02). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 83 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($385.71). Insiders have purchased a total of 268 shares of company stock worth $104,921 over the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

