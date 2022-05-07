Ruler Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $609.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00192263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00199143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00472729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00039488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,550.46 or 1.98421595 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.