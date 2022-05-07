Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RSI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.11.

NYSE RSI opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,748,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

